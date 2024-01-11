Porsche Macan Electric latest OFFICIAL updates ahead of imminent debut [Video]

The long-awaited electric Porsche Macan is expected to be revealed this month, with Porsche revealing more details ahead of its arrival.

The electric Porsche Macan – an all-new Macan underpinned by the electric PPE Platform – has been on its way for a long time, an arrival delayed because of VW’s software issues.

But the Macan EV is almost here so Porsche is back with details of its powertrain, testing regime and more to whet appetites.

In the process of testing the new Macan EV, it’s been subjected to more than two million miles of testing including in temperatures ranging from -30C in Scandinavia to +50C in Death Valley.

The powertrain consists of a pair of permanently excited PSM Motors, one on each axle with a rear bias with over 600bhp on offer powered by a 100kWh (90kWh usable) battery pack with 800v electrical architecture promising a DC charging rate of up to 270kW, enough for a 10-80 per cent charge in just over 20 minutes and range of over 310 miles.

The Macan EV will come with PASM, air suspension and rear axle steering, with active aerodynamics including active cooling flaps, variable underbody elements and an extending rear spoiler.

Despite the arrival of the Electric Macan, Porsche will continue production of the ICE Macan for a while longer, although not in the EU after this year.

Electric Porsche Macan Development Video