Porsche Macan ICE to be DROPPED in EU in 2024 – but will still be available in the UK

The petrol-powered Porsche Macan is to be dropped in the EU in 2024 as it falls foul of new Cybersecurity regs, but will stay in the UK.

The current Porsche Macan is a proper success for Porsche as the driver’s choice in its sector with big sales as Porsche’s junior SUV.

But there’s a new Porsche Macan on the way and it’s an all-electric Macan although – just like Volvo with the XC90 and EX90 – Porsche plans to keep the current ICE Macan on sale alongside its new electric sibling for a year or two to extract as many sales as possible before it has to give in to the EV only future.

But new EU Cybersecurity rules have dealt a blow to Porsche’s plans as the current Macan can’t be made to comply economically, so production of cars for the EU market will end in spring 2024 ahead of the new regulations coming in to effect in July.

But the UK isn’t in the EU anymore, so the ICE Macan – available as Macan, Macan T, Macan S, and Macan GTS – will continue to be sold in the UK well in to 2025, with either the 2.0-litre turbo or 2.9-litre V6 under the bonnet.

An actual benefit of Brexit.