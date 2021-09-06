Porsche Mission R Concept previews a future electric race car – but is it more than that?

Porsche is planning a new electric race series for 2025, and the new Mission R Concept previews it. But is the Mission R more than that?

Porsche is starting to run at speed with electric cars, with the Taycan doing good business and the electric Macan on the horizon.

So it’s no surprise to see Porsche planning a new one-make EV race series for 2025 and this, the Mission R Concept, is a look at what we can expect.

The Mission R is powered by a new generation of electric motors which peak at 1,073bhp, although in normal race mode that’s more like 680bhp, with four-wheel drive and a battery sitting behind the driver, which together is good for 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds, and a 900v system allowing 75 per cent charge in just 15 minutes.

The body is made of natural fibre reinforced plastic (NFRP) and the safety structure from Carbon fibre, and features a low bonnet and flowing roofline, big aero wing at the back, louvres and quad headlights.

Oliver Blume, Porsche boss, said:

Porsche is the brand for people who fulfil their dreams. This is also true in motorsports. We experience our innovative strength on the race track, demonstrate courage in pursuing new avenues and delight car owners with sporting performance. In addition to our involvement in the Formula E World Championship, we are now taking the next big step forward in electric mobility. The concept study is our vision of all-electric customer motorsports. The Mission R embodies everything that makes Porsche strong: performance, design and sustainability.

But we wonder, with the Mission R being much the same size as the Cayman, is this an early look at what we can expect from a future electric Porsche Cayman?