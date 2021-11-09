Porsche Panamera 4 Platinum Edition adds to Porsche’s Panamera offerings

The Porsche Panamera 4 Platinum Edition is revealed with cosmetic and equipment titivations as Panamera 4 or Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

The Porsche Panamera is being overshadowed at the moment by the Porsche Taycan – which is also selling more – so Porsche has come up with a new Panamera model – the Porsche Panamera 4 Platinum Edition – to try and inject a bit of fizz in to Panamera sales.

Sitting between the Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 S, the Panamera 4 Platinum Edition comes with an improved spec and cosmetic titivations, a choice of regular or E-Hybrid powertrains, regular or Sport Turismo models and prices starting from £83,510 and rising to £94,850.

Cosmetic titivations include satin-gloss treatment for logos, air outlet trims and the 21″ alloys, black tailpipes, privacy glass, gloss black window trims and Exclusive Design tail lights.

Inside there’s a GT sports steering wheel, electric memory seats, heated rear seats, BOSE Sound, soft-close doors, brushed aluminium package and embossed Porsche logo on the headrests.

Standard equipment includes adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM, Panoramic roof, LED Matric Headlights with PDLS Plus, Park Assist with reversing camera and 7.2kW onboard charger for hybrid models.

Engine options are the regular Panamera 4’s 325bhp 2.9-litre V6 or the E-Hybrid which adds an electric motor for a total of 456bhp. There’s also the option of the Sport Turismo.

Prices for the Panamera Platinum Edition start at £83,510 for the entry-level, rising to £94,840 for the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo.