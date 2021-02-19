Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo TEASED on video (almost) undisguised

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo – the ‘CUV’ take on the electric Taycan – teased on video ahead of a debut expected soon.

The electric Porsche Taycan is doing good business for Porsche as their firts electric car hits showrooms, but that’s meant the high-riding Taycan Cross Turismo version has had its debut pushed back as Porsche concentrate on fulfilling regular Taycan orders.

The Taycan Cross Turismo was supposed to debut last year as a sort of Taycan take on the Panamera Sport Turismo – although with a raised ride height – but the success of the Taycan means it’ll now happen this year. Porsche aren’t saying when exactly, but with this new video tease for the Cross Turismo we suspect it’ll be quite soon.

The video shows Porsche’s Head of Taycan, Stefan Weckbach, driving a very lightly disguised Cross Turismo, taking the opportunity to extol its virtues and comment on stuff like extra space, a ‘CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) mode which sets up the car for more rugged surfaces and the lengthening of the roof to create the Taycan ‘Estate’.

What isn’t answered is whether the Taycan Cross Turismo will be the only extra variant of the Taycan, or whether Porsche will do a version without the ‘CUV’ bits as a Taycan Sport Turismo.

But with a reveal seemingly quite imminent we’ll find out soon enough.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Video Tease