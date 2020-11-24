Porsche Taycan proves electric cars can drift with a Guinness WORLD Record drift

The Porsche Taycan has set a world record for drifting an electric car with an outing in Hockenheim covering more than 26 miles of drifting.

Ever since the Porsche Taycan arrived as Porsche’s first EV, there have been no shortage of plaudits for its immense abilities and immense performance.

Whether you think electric cars are the bees knees (and the future, whether you like it or not) or just another ‘white good’ with on/off power and no finesse, you can’t help but be impressed with what Porsche has achieved with the Taycan.

Now Porsche has set out to prove that you can do the sort of daft things in a Taycan that pertrolheads love by taking the Taycan off to Hockenheim’s drift circle to see just how good the Taycan is at going sideways for a long time on a soggy surface. Pointless, we know, but it’s all good fun.

Porsche used a RWD Taycan, for obvious reasons, and stuck Dennis Retera, chief instructor of the Porsche Experience Centre, behind the wheel.

Dennis Retera said:

Sufficient power is always available. The low centre of gravity and the long wheelbase ensure stability. The precise design of the chassis and steering allows for perfect control at all times, even when moving sideways.

The result was a Taycan drifting round a 200m circle at an average speed of 28mph for a bit under an hour, covering just over 26 miles and 210 laps to take the Guinness World Record for drifting an electric car.

For now.

Porsche Taycan EV Drifting World Record Video