Porsche teases new Concept for Munich Motor Show – an ELECTRIC Porsche Boxster?

Porsche has taken to Twitter to deliver a tease for a concept car heading for the Munic Motor Show. Could this be the electric Porsche Boxster?

In case you’ve forgotten, the Frankfurt Motor Show is now the Munich Motor Show, and with proceedings kicking off in the first week of September you can expect teases to start arriving, especially from German car makers.

So it’s no surprise to find Porsche taking to Twitter (below) to deliver its first tease for a new concept heading for Munich, although they’re not giving too much away just yet.

The biggest clue is in the brief copy accompanying the image, which says:

Porsche is looking to the future, celebrating the world premiere of a future-oriented concept study on 6 September.

It’s hard to imagine Porsche delivering anything other than an EV as a “future-oriented concept”, but what could it be?

We already have the Porsche Taycan up and running, and we know the electric Macan is in the offing, so, unless this is an all-new Porsche model, the remaining options seem likely to be an electric 911 or an electric 718 – Cayman/Boxster. Although we perhaps shouldn’t discount an electric Cayenne from the mix.

The most likely culprit is, it seems, an electric take on the Cayman/Boxster, although with Porsche’s penchant for taking years from concept to production, whatever it is is unlikely to be heading into production anytime soon.

Stand by for further teases before 6 September.