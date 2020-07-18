Pre-production Ford Sierra RS Cosworth – just 1 of 10 – up for grabs

A rare pre-production version of the Ford Sierra Cosworth is up for auction, one of just ten, with a pre-sale estimate of £39-59,000.

When Ford rolled out the Sierra in the early 19080s as a replacement for the Cortina, it came with a performance version in the Sierra XR4i complete with huge back wing to shout its intent.

Ford then added the XR4x4 as a four-wheel drive version before deciding that what they should really do is create an all-out performance model with Cosworth power. And the Sierra Cosworth was born.

But nine months before the Sierra Cosworth went in to production, Ford built just 10 pre-production versions with the 204bhp Cosworth lump under the bonnet – good for an impressive, at the time, 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds – and its own aerodynamic and suspension setup, with seven of the pre-production models used for racing and three for early press jaunts and testing.

Now one of those three – a Sierra Cosworth registered on 30 October 1985 and finished in Moonstone Blue – is going up for auction this month with The Market.

The car went of to New Zealand in 1994, but returned to the UK in 2016, it’s had some refreshing work done and looks to be in good nick, with just 68,000 miles (not including the trip to NZ and back).

Tristan Judge, Director at The Market, said:

This car is a piece of Ford history! Not only is this one of the most desirable fast-Fords made but this is one of the very first examples ever built. The auction will be a very special opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors looking for a genuine Sierra RS Cosworth, with a price tag which is within reach for serious buyers.

The Sierra Cosworth RS starts its online auction on 23 July, with an estimate of £39-59,000.