Price of used Mazda MX-5, Jaguar XK and Audi RS6 UP by over a third as prices BOOM

A shortage of ‘Chips’ is curtailing new car production, and as a result used car prices are booming, up 15.2 per cent year on year.

Car dealers may be open, and demand for new cars is high, but a global shortage of ‘Chips’ – and Covid-related production issues – is stymieing production and, as a result, car buyers are turning to used cars to scratch their car-buying itch in droves.

According to Auto Trader, that shortfall in new car availability has seen used car prices increase year-on-year by some 15.2 per cent in the week commencing 9 August, the 66th week of consecutive growth in used car prices.

The big increase in interest has also seen a 32 per cent increase in the number of potential buyers hunting out a ‘new’ car as actual new car shortages force buyers into the used market, with three-quarters of those wanting a new car willing to buy used rather than wait.

Auto Trader’s Richard Walker said:

Used car demand is being fuelled by many factors, not least consumer confidence, low unemployment levels, concerns about safety on public transport, but now also the supply constraints we’re seeing in the new car market. We estimate there are up to 600,000 new car transactions that won’t happen this year because of these constraints.

Although the increase in used car prices over last year is significant, comparisons with the pre-Covid market in 2019 are, in some instances, even more remarkable.

For example, the price of a used Jaguar XK has gone up by 51.6 per cent in the last two years, an Audi RS6 by 35.3 per cent and a Mazda MX-5 by 34.5 per cent, and others from a MINI Convertible to a Discovery 4 all up by more than 20 per cent.

We know how compulsive a ‘new’ car itch is, but if you don’t have to change then wait a while until prices start to fall back.