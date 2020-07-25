Prices and specs announced for 2020 Renault Megane, plug-in HYBRID Megane Sport Tourer and Megane RS

Renault announces prices and specs for the updated 2020 Megane range, including the new plug-in hybrid Megane only available as a Sport Tourer Estate.

Back in February, the 2020 Renault Megane was revealed with a number of small cosmetic updates, trim changes, a plug-in hybrid version and tweaks to the Hot Hatch Megane RS, and with the updated Megane due to go on sale next month Renault has released details of prices and specs.

The biggest change is the arrival of a E-Tech plug-in hybrid power for the Megane, although only for the Estate (Sport Tourer ) for now, which gets the same 1.6 litre petrol with a pair of electric motors and multi-mode clutchless ‘box as the Captur, with a 9.8kWh battery delivering enough power for an EV range of 30 miles and official, barmy, economy figures of 217.3mpg.

Trim levels are pared back to just Icon and RS-Line (plus the RS models), with Icon models getting parking sensors, 7″ touchscreen, 16″ alloys, Cruise, LED headlights and safety stuff like Lane Departure and Traffic Sign Recognition. The RS-Line models get a few sport tweaks to make them more purposeful, a 9.3″ touchscreen, 10″ instrument panel, 17″ alloys and new upholstery

The RS 280 model is gone in the new range, with both the standard and Trophy RS models now getting the same 296bhp version of the 1.8 litre Turbo.

Prices for the new Megane start at £20,740 for the entry-level Iconic, rising to £36,495 for the RS Trophy 300 by way of the plug-in Estate at £30,685. All models go on sale officially in August.