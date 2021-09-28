Production of the Cupra Born – Cupra’s take on the electric VW ID.3 – begins

Production of the Cupra Born, Cupra’s first electric car and based on the VW ID.3, begins following an earlier reveal. On sale in November.

The Supra Born arrived in public view earlier this year as SEAT’s Cupra revealed its take on the electric VW ID.3, and now it’s gone into production at the Zwickau plant in Germany alongside the VW ID.3, VW ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron – all very similar under their different corporate skins.

Launch proper of the Cupra Born starts this week with it on show at the Barcelona Motor Show from 30 September before going on sale in November, with Cupra aiming to have the Born account for 20 per cent of its sales and, following recent trends, it’s going to be available on a ‘Subscription’ basis.

When it does go on sale – with prices yet to be announced – the Cupra Born will come with a choice of three RWD options, starting with the 148bhp version with a 45kWh battery and 211-mile range, a 201bhp version with 58kWh battery and 260-mile range and a range-topper with either 58kWh or 77kWh battery, 228bhp and range of up to 335 miles.

Wayne Griffiths, Cupra CEO, said:

With its emotional design and electric sportiness, the CUPRA Born is the impulse of the company’s transformation and the start of CUPRA’s electric offensive. Producing our first 100% electric model in Europe’s largest electric vehicle factory will provide valuable lessons as we look to build electric vehicles in Martorell from 2025 onwards.