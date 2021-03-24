Production of the Electric Audi Q4 E-Tron (Audi’s take on the VW ID.4) STARTS ahead of next month’s debut

Production of the electric Audi Q4 E-Tron – Audi’s take on the underpinnings of the VW ID.4 – starts ahead of the car’s debut next month.

Audi already has a couple of electric models out in the wild – the Audi e-Tron and e-Tron GT – and plans umpteen more to try and fill every ‘Premium’ electric niche. And the next to arrive is the Audi Q4 E-Tron.

The Audi Q4 E-Tron has yet to be revealed in production guise – although it’s already been seen as the Q4 e-Tron Concept and the Q4 E-tron Sportback Concept – but with a reveal due in April Audi has already started production.

The Q4 E-Tron is now being made at the Volkswagen’s Zwickau plant in Germany alongside the VW ID.3 and VW ID.4 which, when you realise the Q4 e-Tron has the same MEB underpinnings as the ID.4, makes perfect sense.

No specs for the Q4 e-tron have been officially revealed yet, but it seems likely it will come with a motor at both front and back – so it’s a ‘quattro’ – for something a bit over 300bhp (at the top of the range) and an 82kWh battery.

It will also have as much room inside as an SUV a size up, feature an augmented reality HUD as an option and an interior made from waste plastic. Well, not all of it, and only if you spec it.

The reveal of the production Audi Q4 e-Tron is expected in mid-April.