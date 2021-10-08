Production of Volvo’s electric C40 Recharge – a ‘Lifestyle’ XC40 Recharge – begins

Production of the new Volvo C40 Recharge, the ‘coupe’ take on the XC40 Recharge, starts in Belgium ahead of UK deliveries starting in January.

Volvo are in the process of moving their entire production over to electric powertrains – and planning an IPO on the back of, and to pay for, that transition – but up until now, the only Volvo BEV you’ve been able to buy has been the XC40 Recharge.

We’ll soon see the replacement for the XC90 arrive as an EV, but ahead of that Volvo buyers do now have an extra option with the C40 Recharge, which went on sale in June costing from a very hefty £57,400.

The C40 Recharge is, to all intents and purposes, an XC40 Recharge with a trendy lifestyle coupe roofline and, at least to start with, comes only with the twin motor 402bhp powertrain in the top end XC40 Recharge, although you can probably expect the same lower power, single motor option now on the XC40 Recharge to arrive at some point to cut the entry price.

Now, ahead of deliveries starting in the UK in January, the C40 Recharge has gone in to production in Gent, Belgium. Volvo’s Javier Varela said:

The C40 Recharge is a car that represents our future. Our manufacturing operations and a close collaboration with our suppliers are key in achieving our future ambitions in terms of electrification and climate neutrality. Our Ghent plant is ready for an all-electric future and will be an important part of our global industrial network for the years to come.

If you fancy the idea of a coupe XC40 then you can grab one from £729 a month by heading to Volvo’s Care by Volvo for the C40.