JLR’s mission to update security on older models of Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar cars passes 160,000 installs.

Last November, JLR announced it was planning to update the security of its older models – free of charge – covering Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar.

The announcement came in the midst of a proper furore about insurance costs for JLR models, in many cases costing tens of thousands of pounds a year, as the insurance industry decided it just wasn’t worth covering JLR’s models because they were susceptible to ‘Relay’ theft, particularly in Urban areas and especially in London.

Oddly, that blanket aversion to JLR’s insurability also seemed to cover the latest Range Rover and Range Rover Sport despite the latest models suffering an incredibly low rate of relay theft thanks to the newest security systems.

But no car maker can ignore a huge obstacle to sales like sky-high insurance costs, so they’ve been busy since last year’s updates announcement retrofitting new security to models from 2018, and have now updated more than 160,000 cars and, with an increased update team, are now handling more than 7,000 updates a week.

Patrick McGillycuddy, JLR MD, said:

I am personally committed to providing the highest levels of protection as possible, to as many clients as we can; our team has grown to match the scale of this task and we are actively seeking clients who may have missed our correspondence or purchased from outside our network. We urge owners of models from 2018 and later to contact their preferred retailer for a security consultation as soon as possible, to understand their specific options, at their earliest opportunity.

As well as updating cars from 2028 onwards, JLR says future updates are under development for vehicles as far back as 2016 models, as well as insurance support for new Range Rover and Rance Rover Sport models.