Range Rover Electric TEASED as the waiting list opens for the first Land Rover EV [Video]

Jaguar Land Rover teases the arrival of the new Range Rover Electric – Land Rover’s first EV – as waiting lists are opened.

The current Range Rover has been with us for a couple of years, and now Range Rover is going electric with the new Range Rover Electric teased – and waiting lists are open.

Built on the same MLA Platform as the rest of the Range Rover range, the new Range Rover Electric will, says Range Rover, have performance comparable to the flagship Range Rover V8 which, in SV guise, delivers 615bhp and gets to 60mph in 4.5 seconds.

Testing of the Range Rover Electric is underway after a year of virtual development, with testing from Sweden to Dubai in temperatures from -40c to +50c to ensure the new electric drive system can deliver in the same way as ICE Range Rovers including wading at up to 850mm.

JLR says more patents have been filed for the new Range Rover EV than any other Range Rover before, and claim it will be the quietest Range Rover ever, not just because it’s an EV but also because it has a unique active road noise cancellation configuration.

Power will come from a motor at each end and powered by a battery pack expected to be at least 100kWh and deliver range of up to 400 miles, with an 800v architecture for ultra-rapid charging.

Geraldine Ingham, Range Rover MD, said:

Since going on sale in 2021 the latest generation Range Rover has set a new benchmark for desirability. Across the globe, we’re seeing the highest levels of client demand in our 53-year history. Because of this unprecedented success story, we’re now opening the official waiting list for the opportunity to be among the first to place a pre-order for the most anticipated Range Rover of recent times. Marking a new era for the Range Rover brand: the original luxury SUV is now available as an all-electric model.

If you want to join the waiting list for the Range Rover Electric, click here.

Range Rover Electric Teaser Video