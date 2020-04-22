Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport PLUG-IN Hybrids arrive as P300e PHEV models

Land Rover get serious with plug-in hybrids withe the arrival of the Range Rover Evoque P300e and the Land Rover Discovery Sport PHEV.

Land Rover hasn’t exactly been cashing-in with hybrids and EVs to date but, despite the Covid-19 lockdown, they’ve decided to launch plug-in hybrid versions of the cheapest models in their range to tempt business buyers in to electrification- with big BIK savings – in anticipation of some sort of economic normality returning before too long, and have a proper impact on JLR’s average CO2 levels.

But these new plug-in hybrids – the Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e and Range Rover Evoque P300e – aren’t just an afterthought for Land Rover, but planned and implemented on a platform actually designed for PHEV powertrains. So the tech specs, and the expectations, are high.

Both the Evoque and Disco Sport come with a 15kWh battery lurking under the back seats which powers a 108bhp electric motor on the back axle, promising an EV range of around 40 miles (which, even if it’s more like 30 in the real world, is ample) and an EV-only top speed of 84mph.

Mating with the 108bhp electric motor is a 1.5 litre three-pot petrol powering the front wheels and adding 197bhp to the tally, with Hybrid, EV and Save modes on offer to get the most out of the setup, and a mid-6 second 0-62mph and the usual bonkers official three-figure economy.

The new Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV and the Discovery Sport P300e PHEV are both available to order (even though JLR’s showrooms are closed and they’re not building anything) in S, SE and HSE trim ((with or without the R-Dynamic pack) and prices starting from £43,850 and £45,370 respectively.