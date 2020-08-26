Range Rover Evoque Autobiography arrives as Land Rover updates the Evoque

Jaguar Land Rover delivers an updated Evoque, with a new range-topping Evoque Autobiography and new mild hybrid engine options.

It’s getting on for two years since the current Range Rover Evoque arrived to replace the very successful original, bringing with it a does of ‘Velar’ but still retaining its own clear identity and look. After all, if it works then don’t mess with it too much.

Now Land Rover is throwing a raft of updates at the Evoque, including a new range-topping Autobiography model and some mild hybrid goodness.

The new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography – bringing the Evoque range more in to line with its bigger siblings – brings the usual added spec and the latest ‘Pivi’ infotainment – which gets fitted across the range too.

New engine options are two new mild hybrid diesel options using a belt-driven starter and battery pack to harvest lost energy and provide a bit of a boost, as either the D165 or D200, both slightly more powerful and economical than their replacements.

There’s also a new Cabin Air filtration system to clean out fine particles and make the air in the cabin cleaner than that outside, and new Advanced Driver Assistance features including improved Rear Collision Monitor and 3D Surround Camera.

The updated Range Rover Evoque – including the new Evoque Autobiography – are now available to order from £32,100, Although it’ll cost you a chunk more for an Evoque you actually want.