Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender are 60% of JLR’s sales as profits JUMP

Profits at JLR jumped in Q2, with £6.9 billion in sales and £442 million profit, with Land Rover Defender, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport the big sellers.

Things have been a bit of a struggle at JLR thanks to Covid and War, with big order banks but a shortage of parts hampering production, and the problems still continue for JLR with recent news that they have 10,000 owner cars waiting for parts and repair which can’t be done because of a lack of spares.

Despite all that, JLR has managed to post a big jump in profits and revenue for Q2 (July to September), going from a loss of £173 million in the same period last year to a profit of £442 million on a turnover of £6.9 billion.

Total unit sales for the period were 106,561, with the majority of sales – some 60 per cent – down to the Land Rover Defender, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport which, as JLR’s most expensive vehicles, doubtless accounted for far more than 60 per cent of revenue.

Land Rover Defender sales alone accounted for some 28 per cent of all sales – 30,313 and double the total sales for Jaguar – with the Range Rover selling 15,593 and the Range Rover Sport 16,315.

Surprisingly, although still low numbers (3,660 and 3,548 respectively) Jaguar XE and XF sales rose, as did the E-Pace, but the F-Pace dropped and the i-Pace – JLR’s only EV – saw sales of just 1,098 – down by 44.3 per cent on the same period last year.

Adrian Mardell, JLR CEO, said:

We have delivered our best ever cashflow in the first half of this financial year and delivered another profitable quarter due to the strength of our financial performance. These results demonstrate the huge desirability of our modern luxury product portfolio and the skill of our hard-working teams who have increased production to ensure we can satisfy the substantial demand for our cars more quickly.

Despite increased sales and production, JLR still has an order bank of 168,000, 77 per cent of which are for the Defender, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.