Range Rover Safari by Lunaz is an electric Range Rover Convertible

Lunaz, purveyors of classic car EV conversions, have created an electric Range Rover Safari with a 375bhp electric powertrain.

Whatever your take is on converting classic cars to EVs, there’s no doubt specialists Lunaz have created some very interesting classic EVs, including an Aston Martin DB6, Range Rover Classic, Bentley S2 Continental and more, even including an electric Bin Lorry conversion.

Now, Lunaz has delivered an electric Range Rover Safari convertible – just like the one in Octopussy – which, they say, has been their most challenging conversion to date.

Apart from chopping the roof off a classic Range Rover and inserting many RSJs – “substantially reinforced” says Lunaz – there’s improved suspension, better brakes with proper regen and the same capabilities as a regular Range Rover including wading depth.

Inside, there’s a new 3D-printed dash complete with infotainment, reversing camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats and waterproof leather.

The powertrain is Lunaz’s secret sauce and gets a pair of electric motors delivering 375bhp.

David Lorenz, Lunaz founder, said:

Lunaz has become known for elevating the most beautiful and elegant classic cars in history. With this Range Rover, we’re doing something different. We’re showing that our incredibly detailed and exacting approach can be applied to more playful icons, so they can be enjoyed for their own sake. I believe that this stunning electrified restomod captures this perfectly, elevating the Range Rover Classic to a place that perfectly marries its utility with a contemporary and precisely executed new interior and exterior design treatment.

So, what does the Range Rover Safari by Lunz cost? Lunaz isn’t saying, but we’d guess the thick end of £600k.