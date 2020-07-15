Range Rover Sport gets new straight-six mild-hybrid diesels – and there’s new Range Rover Sport Special Editions too

The Range Rover Sport gets new straight-six mild-hybrid Ingenium engines, and there are new special edition RRS models too.

There have been musings of late that Jaguar L:and Rover are going to dump their Ingenium range of engines and throw their lot in with a full-blown engine deal with BMW to go along with their EV partnership.

It seems certain JLR will be using BMW’s V8 for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport going forward, but they’re still pushing on with their own Ingenium engines, the latest iterations being new straight-six mild-hybrid diesels for the Range Rover Sport.

Land Rover is launching a pair of new diesels for the Range Rover Sport in the UK with a new D300 and D350 (there’s also a D250 but not for the UK) replacing the old Ford V6 disel with a shiny new 3.0 litre Ingenium straight-six with 48v mild hybrid tech, with the D300 delivering 296bhp and the D350 345bhp.

Land Rover has also delivered a few tweaks for the Range Rover Sport range, with updated infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in 4G, new air purification, built-in Spotify and new colour options.

As well as the small tweaks and new engines for the Sport, there’s also the RRS HSE Dynamic Black which adds a Black Pack, Panoramic Roof and Meridian Sound to the HSE, and HSE Silver offering a less ‘Dark’ makeover, as well as a new SVR Carbon Edition which throws in lashings of shouty carbon fibre.

The updated Range Rover Sport – and its new engine options – is now on sale with prices starting from £65,295 (although not for the RRS you really want).