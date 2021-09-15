Range Rover Sport SVR gets its moment in the James Bond Sun – but it’s all a bit too late

Land Rover delivers behind the scenes footage of the stunts involving the Range Rover Sport in the new James Bond film No Time To Die.

If you think of James Bond cars, you think of Aston Martin, but Jaguar Land Rover has had more than its share of Bond exposure too, and in the latest Bond outing – No Time To Die – we get both the new Land Rover Defender and the Range Rover Sport SVR on-screen as JLR look to boost sales with some Bond cool.

The problem for Land Rover is that the exposure for the Range Rover Sport SVR and Land Rover Defender should have arrived at the end of 2019 – just weeks after the arrival of the new Land Rover Defender – and with plenty of life left in the Range Rover Sport before it’s replaced.

But production problems pushed the launch of No Time To Die back to spring 2020, and then Covid hit and only now, almost two years late, the new Bond film premieres on 28 September in London.

It’ll still do good things for the Defender – not that it needs it – but with a new Range Rover Sport on the horizon, we can’t see it doing too much for the Sport, always assuming JLR can actually build you one with its Chip shortage woes.

Still, it’s good to see what the RRS can do, and JLR wants you to be aware that many RRS were damaged in the process of filming as all the sequences are real stunts, not CGI.

Lee Morrison, Bond stunt co-ordinator, said:

I was really keen to shoot a Bond chase sequence off-road, in a really challenging environment and the Range Rover Sport SVR was the perfect choice for this part of the story. We shoot everything for real so we’ve pushed it to the absolute maximum and the pursuit promises to be one of the memorable set-piece moments of the film.

You can check out how the Bond stunts with the Range Rover Sport SVR were managed in the video below, and if you want to order a Range Rover Sport SVR with exactly the same specification, Land Rover has helpfully configured it for you here. Or, if you must have a ‘Bond’ Land Rover, you could garb the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition.

Range Rover Sport SVR stunts | James Bond No Time To Die