Range Rover Sport SVR MULLERS the Mercedes-AMG G63 in Tug-of-War (video)

A tug-of-war between the Range Rover Sport SVR and the mighty Mercedes G63 reveals it’s the Land Rover which has the most grip.

The new Mercedes G63 is a car which doesn’t really sit with Mercedes other models, but it’s an iconic off-roader made fit for the 21st century, serving as a halo for what Mercedes can deliver in a hard-core off-roader with huge performance and immense ability.

So pitching the off-road focused Mercedes G63 against a Range Rover Sport SVR, very much an on-road performance SUV, in a tug-of-war may seem likely to end only one way, with the G63 simply dragging the Range Rover Sport in to ignominious failure.

But despite what seems like an unlikely fair contest, and the slightly pointless nature of tug-of-war battles between cars, CarWow decided to do it anyway and set up a battle between their long-term G63 and a Range Rover SVR owned and driven by customiser Yianni.

The mighty G63 comes with a raft of locking diffs to make sure the grip is all there, and CarWow made sure they were all locked and ready to roll, but the Range Rover just has an automatic Grass setting, duly engaged.

Even that set-up leads you to believe the G63 is set for an easy victory, with big mechanical lumps of iron locking in to place to ensure victory, as the Range Rover relies on a bit of software to get it right.

But if that’s what you expect, and we did, you’d be wrong.

Mercedes-AMG G63 vs Range Rover Sport SVR Tug-of-War video