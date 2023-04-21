Range Rover Sport SVR successor will debut next month as the new Range Rover Sport SV

There’s a successor to the Range Rover Sport SVR debuting in May, dubbed the Range Rover Sport SV and promising much performance.

It’s almost a year since the new Range Rover Sport went on sale in the UK but, at the time, the only V8 petrol model available – this time BMW’s 4.4-litre V8 – was the First Edition thanks to a shortage of parts. And, if you try building a V8 petrol RRD on Land Rover’s configurator it’s still the case.

No doubt there will be more regular versions of the V8 RRS as supply chain issues settle, but now we know there’s a new range-topping RRS on the way to replace the old SVR, and it’s going to be the new Range Rover Sport SV.

Land Rover is promising the RRS SV will be the ‘fastest, most dynamic and technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever’, but we rather suspect the change from the SVR badge to the SV badge will bring more than just boosted performance and dynamics.

The SV badge is what the new Range Rover gets when Land Rover throws all the toys at it and charges silly prices, so as an ‘invite only’ offering, the new RRS SV is likely to be high on luxury and toys as well as producing up to 600bhp to play with. And cost north of £150k.

JLR says the Range Rover Sport SV will debut on 31 May.

New Range Rover Sport SV Teaser Video