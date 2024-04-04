Range Rover SV Burford Edition – just 10 available and likely to cost £200k plus

The Range Rover SV Burford Edition arrives as a run of 10 cars inspired by the Cotswold town of Burford and likely costing over £200k.

In case you don’t know, the town of Burford – the ‘Gateway to the Cotswolds’ – is a picture-perfect Cotswolds town with Tudor and Georgian mellow brick buildings and a feeling of bygone tranquillity. And now, apparently, it’s also the inspiration for the Range Rover SV Burford Edition, a run of just 10 ‘Ultimate’ Range Rovers.

Based on the range-topping Range Rover SV P615 V8 LWB, it gets the same 4.4-litre BMW-sourced V8 good for 606bhp and a very sprightly 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds on the way to a top speed of 162mph. Which is more than enough.

The paint job is a bespoke Aether Grey satin (Cotswold beige probably wouldn’t have worked) with metal badging, with the interior treated to wto-tone Light Cloud and Cinder Grey complete with colour-coordinated scatter cushions in the back.

Patrick McGillycuddy, JLR MD, said:

We’re immensely proud to offer this highly desirable and rare limited edition to our most discerning UK clients. The Burford Edition builds on Range Rover’s exclusivity and luxury, and captures the essence of the Cotswolds – one of the most beautiful locations in the UK and the heartland of Range Rover.

No word on pricing from JLR, but with the Range Rover SV P615 V8 LWB already knocking on the door of £200k, the Burford Edition is likely to be a chunk more.