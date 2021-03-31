Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions – A Swansong for the current Range Rover?

Land Rover reveals the Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions to sit at the top of the Range Rover range. A Range Rover Swansong?

The Range Rover has been with is for more than 50 years, and it that time it has become the default luxury SUV, despite more recent challenges from cars like the Bentley Bentayga.

But the current Range Rover has been with us since 2012 and, all things being equal, its replacement will arrive in the coming months. So it seems highly likely that the Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions, revealed today, are effectively a Swansong for the current Range Rover.

The Ultimate Editions come in two flavours; the SVA Dynamic Ultimate Edition if you want to drive and the LWB SVA Ultimate Edition if you want to be driven.

The SVA Dynamic Ultimate Edition comes with standard wheelbase and JLR’s most powerful 557bhp supercharged V8 and with suspension and steering tweaked for better on-road performance, Dynamic Response active roll system and suspension sitting 8mm lower than normal.

Titivations include 22″ forged alloys, side vents, bonnet finisher, grille and bumper accents in Graphite Atlas and a bit of added knurling and red bits inside.

The LWB SVA Ultimate Edition comes with power-closing back doors, airline-style reclining back seats with 1.2m of legroom, hot stone massage function, calf and footrests, full-length centre console, fridge and picnic tables.

Although we’re sure Land Rover will deliver either car with any interior or exterior colour combinations you fancy, the recommended option is the green paint job with Vintage Tan leather and Copper Weave Carbon Fibre trims.

On sale now, the V8 SVA Dynamic Ultimate Edition costs from £147,441 and the LWB V8 SVAutobiography Ultimate from £183,706.

Which sounds a lot (and is) but it’s only £3-4k more than the current range-topping V8 SVAutobiography models.