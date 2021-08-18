Range Rover Velar Edition and extra goodies for the Velar announced

The Range Rover Velar Edition is a new model for the Velar range as Land Rover announced a number of updates across the Velar range.

If you want a Range Rover, you have a choice of the full-fat Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar or Range Rover Evoque, with both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport due to be replaced by new models before too long.

The ‘Daddy’ is of course the Range Rover, but if you want the best-looking (although that’s a bit colour dependent) and most road-focused Range Rover then you’ll opt for the Range Rover Velar. And now there’s more choice of both models and equipment.

Land Rover has launched the Range Rover Velar Edtion, based on the R-Dynamic Velar and coming with black contrast roof and 20″ black alloys and with a full extended colour palette, and a choice of 14 options from the SV Bespoke Premium Palette or Match To Sample service (like the Tourmaline Brown Velar above).

Land Rover has also upped options and kit for the Velar including Cabin Air Purification Plus, and new driver assistance features and SOTA upgrades, including expanded ADAS with Rear Camera (as standard), and Adaptive Cruise with Steering Assist.

Self-sealing tyres also arrive, as will a SOTA update to deliver wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new Range Rover Velar Edition costs from £60,345.