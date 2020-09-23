Range Rover Velar UPDATED with P400e plug-in Hybrid and Pivi Pro to mirror Jaguar F-Pace updates

The Range Rover Velar gets a range of updates including a new P400e Plug-in Hybrid powertrain and the new Pivi infotainment system.

Jaguar Land Rover are busy updating their range, and the most recent updates were for the Jaguar F-Pace. And if you look at that article then you’ll pretty much know what JLR has now announced for the updated Range Rover Velar.

Cosmetically the 2021 Velar looks pretty much identical, although there are new paint and alloy options, and inside there’s a new steering wheel and new gear lever to replace the rotary knob.

Chief among the ‘hidden’ updates is the arrival of the P400e plug-in hybrid powertrain, which uses a 2.0 litre four pot engine and electric motor to deliver 398bhp, a 0-62mph in 5,4 seconds, official economy of 130.2mpg and a range of 33 electric miles from its 17.1kWh battery.

There’s also new 3.0 litre straight-six engine petrol and diesel engines with 48-volt mild hybrid help – the D300 and P400 – both with air suspension as standard, and there’s a new four-pot option in the D200 MHEV too.

The Velar also gets its clunky infotainment replaced by the new Pivi and Pivi Pro system (depending on how much you spend) which we’ve alreay seen arriving in other JLR models, and it promises to deliver a less frustrating experience than the old system with new graphics and much faster response and receive ADAS updates OTA.

Finally, a ‘new’ Velar means a new special edtion model, so you can have the Range Rover Velar Edition with R-Dynamic SE spec but with added black contrast roof and 20″ black alloys and a choice of Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Santorini Black or Eiger Grey paint jobs.

The updated Range Rover Velar is now on sale with prices starting from £46,110.