Rare and original Jaguar XJ-S V12 Lynx Eventer Shooting Brake up for grabs

A rare – 1 of just 67 – Jaguar XJ-S V12 Lynx Eventer Shooting Brake in original condition and with just 47,000 miles is up for grabs.

Was the Jaguar XJ-S a huge step forward on the E-Type it replaced? Well, perhaps technically if not cosmetically, but over the years it’s sort of grown into itself and now seems properly desirable, although, on the whole, prices haven’t really surged for a classic XJ-S.

The choices from Jaguar were either hard-top or drop-top, but in amongst the sea of Jaguar models there is one rarity, and that’s the Shooting Brake by Lynx, officially the Jaguar XJ-S V12 Lynx Eventer.

Converted from a new XJ-S by Hastings firm Lynx, just 67 were built in period, each to an individual spec chosen by the owner. Now, one of the 67 – considered one of the ‘Lost’ models as it hasn’t been seen in public for many years – has arrived on Car and CLassic’s auction site. And it looks a good ‘un.

Conversion number 11 is in Britsih Racing Green with just 47,000 miles and has been stored under cover for the last eight years and has extensive service history, original black leather, original Pioneer radio/cassette, and is unmolested and untouched.

What’s this XJ-S V12 Eventer worth? That’s a ‘how long is a piece of string’ question, but with another six days to go it’s already up to £38,750 – but the reserve has been met.

If you fancy a punt – or just a nose at it – go here.