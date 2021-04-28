Rare Mercedes-AMG SLS ELECTRIC Drive up for sale at £913,000

A very rare Mercedes-AMG SLS Electric Drive – just one of nine built – is up for sale at £913,000 with RM Sotheby’s.

It seems like a very long time ago when the Mercedes SLS arrived as Mercedes’ supercar du jour – effectively a replacement for the Mercedes McLaren SLR – and it went on to spawn a Roadster version and an SLS Black Series.

But in a move that would seem entirely logical now, but didn’t back in 2013, Mercedes decided it would deliver an electric SLS in to the mix, with the SLS Electric Drive arriving at the 2012 Paris Motor Show.

The SLS ED came with a motor at each corner for a power output of 740bhp and a torque figure of 738lb/ft, enough to get to 62mph in 3.9 seconds, a time actually shy of the regular SLS thanks to the ED weighing about the same as the moon.

Mercedes planned to build 100 SLS ED, but in the end its price – around £400k – was a big obstacle, as was its real-world range of probably not much more than 100 miles. Mercedes actually ended up building just nine.

Now one of the unicorn-rare SLS EDs is up for grabs from RM Sotheby’s Private Sales, and they want £913,000 for it – more than twice its original price. Or around nine times what a regular SLS now costs.

This particular SLS ED comes in the SLS ED’s launch colour of Green Electric, has covered just 2,361 miles from new and is currently parked up in the Netherlands waiting for a new owner.

Rare the SLS ED may be, but is it really worth getting on for a million quid?