Renault 5 E-Tech Electric OFFICIALLY revealed – set to cost from £25k

The Renault 5 has gone from Concept to Production car with the debut of the new Renault 5 E-Tech Electric in Geneva. Set to cost from £25k.

It’s more than three years since the Renault 5 Prototype was revealed previewing a new, small electric car from Renault complete with retro name and retro looks.

Finally, the concept turns into a production car with the reveal of the new Renault 5 E-Tech at the Geneva Motor Show. And it keeps most of what the prototype promised.

Based on the new AmpR Small platform, the 5 EV gets multi-link rear suspension (not a common occurrence in this sector) for improved handling and comes with a trio of power options – 148bhp, 118bhp and 94bhp, although the 94bhp is not for the UK – and the option of two battery sizes – 40kWh with a 186-mile range and 52kWh for a 249-mile range, and DC charging up to 100kW comes as standard.

As we’ve said, the R5 EV doesn’t stray far from the prototype except for production needs like wing mirrors and door handles, new LEDs in the front bumper, and battery indicator on the bonnet.

Inside, there’s a mix of modern and retro include padded dash and retro-look headliner, ‘5’ logos on the properly bolstered seats and even Denim on some grades. Oh, and there’s a baguette holder too!

The modern stuff means a 10″ driver display and 10″ infotainment, some actual real buttons, ‘Reno’ assistant with ChatGPT and enough room for small adults in the back.

It looks like the Renault 5 EV won’t be on sale in the UK until next year when prices are expected to start from £25k.