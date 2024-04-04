Cars UK

Renault Captur UPDATED to better compete with the new Ford Puma and Nissan Juke

Blue 2024 Renault Captur facelift front static photo

The Renault Captur gets a makeover for 2024 with a new look and new tech, aiming to keep the Captur in the B-segment SUV sales race.

We’ve recently seen the Ford Puma get an update for 2024 – and there’s a titivated Nissan Juke too – as they compete in the small SUV market, and now it’s time for a 2024 facelift for the Renault Captur to keep up with its rivals from Ford and Nissan.

Key visual tweaks for the new Captur include a new front end – similar in concept to the new Clio and Scenic – with a new grille, new lights at the bumper edges and a new bumper too. The back end of the Captur gets a new bumper, diffuser and tweaked tail lights.

2024 Renault Captur facelift rear viewRenault says the new interior gets a more upmarket vibe, with more plush materials – but no leather or chrome – with a new 10.4″ vertical infotainment, recycled materials, new connectivity features and wireless smartphone mirroring.

Upholstery depends on trim level, with Techno getting yellow stitching, Techno boasting 26% recycled materials and Esprit Alpine blue stitching and sports pedals.

The Captur keeps its sliding back seats and comes with a plethora of driver aids, with a ‘My Safety’ button allowing you to set personal settings for the nannies so you can, presumably, keep lane assist permanently off.Engine options remain the same, with a choice of 1.0-litre three-pot in the TCe 90 producing 90bhp and the Captur E-Tech getting a full hybrid setuup with a 1.6-litre four-pot and electric help delivering 143bhp.

The new Renault Captur will be available from Q3 2024.

2024 Renault Captur rear view

