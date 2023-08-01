Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid costs from £21,295 as it aims to pick up Ford Fiesta buyers

The new Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid goes on sale this month with prices starting at £21,295 as Renault aims to pick up stranded Ford Fiesta buyers.

It’s more than three months since Renault revealed a refreshed Clio as they take aim at buyers who can no longer buy a Ford Fiesta, with new looks and a single hybrid powertrain option.

The new look for the Clio includes a new front end which looks quite like the Megane E-Tech with slimmer headlights, new bumpers and new alloys, with a digital dashboard and a chunk of recycled material sin the cabin.

Now the Clio goes on sale, and Renault has announced that it will start at £21,295 which, in the age of £50k family EV hatches, is not daft but still seems a lot as the starting point for a supermini.

Available in Evolution, Techno and Esp[rit Alpine trim, all models come with diamond-cut alloys, electrically folding and heated door mirrors, a hand-free key card, Climate, LED headlights and taillights, infotainment with Nav, smartphone integration, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and electric front windows.

The Evolution models (from £21,295) adds 7.0″ digital instruments, 7.0″ infotainment, 16″ alloys and rear parking sensors, with Techno models (from £22,695) add a reversing camera, 17″ alloys, front parking sensors, shark fin antenna, wireless phone charging and ambient lighting.

The range-topping Clie Esprit Alpine costs from £24,095 and gets 17″ Alpine alloys, Matte Grey front blade, seats with blue stitching and Alpien detailing, heated front seats and steering wheel, 10″ digital instruments and 9.3″ infotainment, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot and rear cross-traffic.

Whichever model you choose you’ll get the same 142bhp hybrid powertrain with auto ‘box promising economy of nearly 70mpg and range of 550 miles, and able to run for up to 80 per cent of the time in urban traffic on the electric motor.

