Renault Clio E-Tech refreshed and hybrid-only to pick up sales from the defunct Ford Fiesta

The facelifted Renault Clio E-Tech arrives with a cosmetic makeover and a new ‘Alpine’trim with single petrol hybrid option.

Superminis are starting to disappear from the car landscape in the UK, especially with For ending Fiesta production this year, but Renault plans to grab a big slice of the Fiesta market with a new (well, facelifted) Renault Clio E-Tech.

The makeover for the Clio sees a new face for the supermini with more than a hint of Megane E-Tech, new slimmer headlights, new lighting graphics, new bumpers, new paint options and new alloys.

Inside there’s either a 7″ or 10″ digital dash depending on spec, paired with a 9.3″ infotainment with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a promise that the majority of materials in the cabin will contain a percentage of recycled materials.

Renault will launch the new Clio with a new range-topping ‘Alpine’ brand to cash-in on its sporty halo, with individual alloys, contrasting exterior elements, sporty interior trim, bolstered seats and blue stitching.

Whichever Clio E-Tech model you pick it will be powered by a 142bhp hybrid powertrain with auto ‘box able to run for short distances as an EV, and although Renault hasn’t declared economy they do say it produces emissions of 93g/km. Which, by our reckoning, means 72mpg.

Fabrice Cambolive, Renault CEO, said:

Clio’s success has never waned. It is France’s best-selling car ever – with 16 million sold worldwide. Now New Clio E-Tech full hybrid is taking the next step with its novel style and even sharper front face. The E-Tech Full Hybrid powertrain under the bonnet is a pleasure to drive and very economical: it delivers 145 hp and releases 93 grams of CO 2 per km.

The new Renault Clio E-Tech will arrive in the UK in the summer starting at around £22k.