Renault Megane E-Tech Electric TEASED, complete with Renault’s new ‘Retro’ logo

Renault tease the new Megane E-Tech Electric – a production take on the Megane eVision Concept – ahead of a debut later in 2021.

Last year, the Renault e-Vision Concept arrived as a look at where the Megane will go in Renault’s new age of E-Tech electric cars and was, to a degree, based on the looks of the Renault Morphoz Concept although without its ‘morphing’ shape.

Now the eVision is turning in to the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric and, with a debut promised for later this year, Renault are starting a tease with an exterior image (above) and interior look (below) to get interest, with the exterior image of the tailgate highlighting Renault’s new ‘Retro’ logo too.

Assuming the Megane E-Tech Electric really is very close to the eVision Concept – at the time Renault said it was 95 per cent of what the production version will be – then the E-Tech Electric is going to be more of a high-riding Hatch than an electric SUV, perhaps bisecting the ID.3 and ID.4 offerings from VW in one car.

Underpinning it will be much the same as the new Nissan Ariya, with the new bespoke EV Platform promising good range and good accommodation, a couple of battery pack options and 2WD and 4WD versions too.

Expect more actual detail from Renault ahead of the Megane E-Tech Electric’s debut later in 2021.