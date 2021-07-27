Renault Megane E-Tech Plug-in Hybrid Hatch goes on sale in the UK in August

The new Renault Megane E-Tech Plug-in Hybrid Hatchback goes on sale in the UK in August in Iconic and R.S. Line trim and prices starting at £29,495.

Last year, Renault gave the Megane a bit of a tweak and announced a new plug-in hybrid Megane too. But when the titivated Megane went on sale in the UK the only way you could have a Megane with a plug was to opt for the Megane Estate. But no more.

Renault has announced that you can now get the plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Hatch too, with the Megane E-Tech PHEV going on sale from £29,495 for the Icon model and £31,495 for the R.S. Line.

Opt for the Icon trim and you get 16″ alloys, privacy glass, parking sensors, Cruise, Visio System safety stuff, 10″ driver display and 7″ infotainment with Nav.

The Megane Hatch Plug-In Hybrid R.S adds a sporty touch to the Megane with 17″ alloys and R.S. Line bumpers, along with rear parking camera, Hands-Free parking, R.S. leather steering wheel and 9.3″ infotainment with Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto.

Whichever trim level you opt for, you get the same plug-in hybrid powertrain using a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to a 65bhp electric motor powered by a 9.8kWh battery.

As you’d expect with a PHEV, Renault says you can do John O’Groats to Land’s End on a teaspoon of fuel, claiming 235mpg and 28g/km emissions as well as an EV range of 30 miles. Take all figures with a huge dose of Maldon’s finest.

Officially on sale in August, the Renault Megane E-Tech Plug-in Hybrid Hatch will start arriving with customers in September.