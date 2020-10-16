Renault Megane eVision Concept PREVIEWS a production electric hatch aimed at the VW ID.3

The Renault Megane eVision Concept is revealed a a preview of a production electric Hatch for 2021 aimed at the Volkswagen ID.3.

Last week we had a tease for a new Renault EV, which we figured could be the Renault take on the new Nissan Ariya. Which it sort of is.

The Megane eVision – and the production version expected in 2021 – does use the same new EV-specific platform as the new Ariya, but Renault has used it to deliver an electric Hatch, keeping it quite low thanks to a battery pack just 11cm deep and sitting under the floor.

Looks are based, it seems, on the Renault Morphoz Concept we saw last year, with a gold ‘floating’ roof, lots of angles and curves, slim LED matrix headlights and full-width lightstrip at the back.

What the eVision doesn’t boast – which the Morphoz did – is a battery swap system for long journeys and the ability to ‘stretch’ the wheelbase by 200mm. Which is hardly a surprise.

Under the skin, in addition to the same CMF-EV platform as the Ariya, sits a powertrain comprising of a 215bhp electric motor powered by a 60kWh battery pack and a range of around 280 miles. But expect the production version to offer different power and battery pack options.

Luca De Meo, Renault CEO, said:

Thanks to our brand-new Alliance platform CMF-EV, we broke the rules of size, use, design and energy efficiency to imagine the Mégane eVision show-car. The Mégane eVision is a masterpiece of packaging. We took our 25-year best-seller and took it to the future. Mégane eVision reinvents Mégane, and Renault reinvents Renault. This is just the beginning; a whole new generation of innovation-packed electric vehicles is to come.