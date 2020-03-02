Renault Morphoz Concept is an electric TRANSFORMER

The Renault Morphoz Concept is a look at future Renault EVs, and it’s a car that literally grows, and gets more range, when you need it.

Take a look at the Renault Morphoz Concept (above) and you’ll see what you expect for a concept car looking at the future, with odd angles, lots of shiny bits and some thumping great big wheels. But there’s more to the Morphoz than initially meets the eye.

In fact, the Morphoz is two cars in one; firstly, an urban runaround in ‘City’ mode with a 2.7m wheelbase fitted with a 40kWh hour battery promising a range of 259 miles. So far, so normal.

But Renault are trying to address the anxiety potential buyers feel when buying an EV with a modest range, worrying about the handful of times they blat across the country, or the continent, every year, however irrational that may be, and however daft it is to buy a car based on a handful of needs each year, rather than regular everyday use.

So, secondly, the Morphoz can turn in to an EV with a 2.9m wheelbase and a 90kWh battery, just by visiting a ‘Renault Battery Station’.

Once at the Renault Battery Station the car’s wheelbase is extended by that 200mm and an extra 50kWh battery tucked in, turning the Morphoz in to ‘Travel’ mode and delivering a range of 435 miles.

It all sounds a bit complicated, but the Morphoz is built on Renault’s production-ready CMF-EV Platform, so it’s not all pie in the sky, and Renault has been here before, at least with the idea of slotting fresh batteries in to a car.

Still, it seems unlikely to be heading for production any time soon.