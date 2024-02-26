Renault Scenic E-Tech is the 2024 Car of the Year – beating the BMW 5 Series and Peugeot 3008

The Renault Scenic E-Tech has been announced as the European Car of the Year at the Geneva Motor Show, beating the BMW 5 Series and Peugeot 3008.

The Geneva Motor Show is back this year – in a more ‘compact’ form – and one of the first things to arrive from the show is the announcement of the European Car of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, as car makers are doing their level best to lead us down the EV route, four of the seven finalists were full EVs and the other three had completely electric or plug-in versions, but the winner was the new Renault Scenic E-Tech with 329 votes.

It’s the seventh COTY gong for Renault, first with Renault 16 in 1966 and last with the Renault Clio in 2006.

Fabrice Cambolive, Renauld CEO, said:

Winning the prestigious ‘The Car of the Year’ award is a great source of pride for everyone at Renault Group and the Renault brand. This recognition demonstrates that we have made the right choices: record-breaking range, generous and inviting roominess, all with a closely managed environmental footprint!

Runners-up behind the Renault were the BMW 5 Series with 308 votes and the Peugeot 308 with 197 votes, with the rest of the seven finalists consisting of the Kia EV9, Volvo EX30, BYD Seal and Toyota C-HR

The COTY Jury is made up of 58 members from 22 countries.