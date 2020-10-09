Renault TEASE new electric SUV concept – the Renault take on the Nissan Ariya?

Renault releases the first tease for a new electric SUV concept to be revealed later this month, probably a Renault take on the Nissan Ariya.

There’s no shortage of new electric cars turning up as car makers rush headlong in to EVs as the answer to strict emission limits, especially in Europe.

Renault is already firmly in the game with the Renault Zoe, but now it’s heading further down the EV road with a new EV, due to be shown in concept guise, at the firms’ ‘eWays’ event next week.

The tease photo Renault has released for the new EV concept (above) shows us little of any value, but it seems highly likely it will be an electric SUV based on the underpinnings of the new Nissan Ariya.

If that’s the case, the new Renault EV will likely share its battery pack options and range with the Ariya, meaning a new Renault electric SUV with either a 65kWh or 90kWh battery pack good for a range of 233 miles and 310 miles respectively.

That would make it a strong contender – particularly in France – in the compact-ish electric SUV market, but it’s not the only new electric car being show at the eWays event next week.

Renault is also using the event to show the production version of the Dacia Spring Concept we saw back in March which, apparently, will be the cheapest mainstream EV you can buy.