Renault Twingo ZE (the ELECTRIC Twingo) revealed – but it’s not for the UK

The Renault Twingo ZE is revealed ass Renault’s electric take on the Twingo using the powertrain from the Smart ForFour. But it’s not for the UK.

There was a time when the only time Brits came across the Renault Twingo was when they grabbed a holiday car hire in Europe. But that changed more than a decade ago when Renault decided to offer the Twingo in the UK.

But last year Renault did a volte-face on that decision and the Twingo is once more relegated to a European holiday hire for Brits, although, if an electric holiday rental floats your boat, you may find yourself in this at some point – the new Renault Twingo ZE.

Of course, as the Twingo is a twin under the sking to the Smart ForFour, and the Smarft ForFour is now only available as an EV, it’s a bit of a no-brainer to deliver the Twingo ZE. And, just like the Smart ForFour, it’s very much an electric car for urban areas.

It comes with a modest 22kWh battery pack and, on the WLTP City Cycle test it will officially deliver 143 miles of range, but if you use the proper full WLTP figures its official range drops to 102 miles, and a fair bit less if you use air con or heating or it’s cold outside.

But at least the Twingo ZE has a bigger battery and a bit more range than the Smart EQ ForFour, so it could be worth a holiday hire if you’re just looking for something to drive in to a different restaurant each night.