Renault Zoe Venture Edition – the electric Zoe with ‘Desirable’ options and range

The Renault Zoe Venture Edition is a new electric Zoe promising to deliver desirable options and decent range at a sensible price.

The Renault Zoe is the best-selling electric car in Europe, at least for now, offering a decent little EV at a not too stupid price to tempt buyers to go down the EV route.

Now there’s a new Renault Zoe – the Renault Zoe Venture Edition – with Renault promising the addition of desirable equipment and a decent range of 245 miles.

Joining the Zoe range between the Play and Iconic models, the new Venture Edition is powered by Renault’s R110 electric motor, delivering 108bhp and 166lb/ft of torque to the front wheels, powered by a 52kWh battery and good for an official range of 245 miles. There’s also the option of 50kW DC charging if you don’t want to wait forever for it to charge.

The Venture Edition gets the same basics as the rest of the Zoe range – LED headlights, 10″ digital instruments, 15″ alloys and Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – but Renault paint the mirrors, add front and rear electric windows, Climate and rear parking sensors, with the 7″ infotainment gaining Sat Nav.

Safety stuff includes Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, High-Bema Assist and AEB, and you can add a Winter Pack with heated seats and steering wheel.

The ZOE Venture Edition goes on sale next month (January 2021) from £28,495 (after PiCG), and you get a free 7kW wallbox for home charging too.