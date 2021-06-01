Rimac Nevera REVEALED as the production take on the electric Rimac C_Two

The Rimac Nevera is revealed as the production take on the C_Two Concept, with 120kWh battery, 1,888bhp and 1,741lb/ft of torque.

It’s three years since we first saw the bonkers electric hypercar dubbed the Rimac C_Two Concept, and now it arrives as a production model – the Rimac Nevera – and it’s every bit as bonkers as the C_Two, perfect for taking on that other upcoming electric hypercar – the Lotus Evija.

The headlines, of course, are the power and performance of the Nevera, boasting 1,188bhp and 1,741lb/ft of torque, delivering 0-62mph in a neck-breaking 1.85 seconds, t0 186mph in just 9.3 seconds and on to 258mph.

Power comes from a 120kWh battery pack with a range of 340 miles – although not anywhere close if you make use of the performance on tap – and, if you can find a suitable charger, will charge at 500kW.

The Nevera’s design seems little changed from the C_Two, although subtle tweaks have improved aero and cooling significantly, with movable body parts creating downforce or low drag as needed.

The Nevera’s ‘All-wheel Torque Vectoring 2’ works to deliver precise torque needed to each wheel, and the regenerative brakes adapt to suit the state of the battery and powertrain, with a steer-by-wire system giving varying levels of driver feedback according to which of the seven driving modes are in play.

All that said, and despite its immense performance and promise of outstanding driveability, the Nevera is as much a Grand Tourer as it is a mad hypercar, with a cosseting leather-bound cabin with a trio of screens, proper aluminium switchgear and a wide range of personalisation options.

If you want a Rimac Nevera, and you have a couple of million quid to spare (it starts at €2 million plus vat) you might need to put your money where your mouth is quite soon with just 150 being built.