Rolls-Royce Dawn, Wraith and Cullinan Black Badge ‘Neon Nights’. You can’t miss ’em

The Rolls-Royce Dawn, Wraith and Cullinan Black Badge ‘Neon Nights’ specials deliver neon-effect paint jobs to the Black Badge cars.

What colour do you expect a Rolls-Royce to be? Black seems an obvious choice, or any muted dark shade, and for a bit of ‘flash’, perhaps add a contrast bonnet.

But that perception of Roll-Royce is a bit rooted in the past, when you sat in the back of the RR and let someone else take the strain behind the wheel. Now, more and more RR owners choose to drive, and Rolls-Royce is happy to accommodate that.

That means we now have Black Badge RRs which promise to deliver a bit more driving involvement with, although the name would suggest otherwise, a range of colour options.

But now there’s a new range of colour options for the Rolls-Royce Dawn, Wraith and Cullinan Black Badge, and they’re not what you’d call subtle.

The new Black Badge Neon Nights do what they say on the tin (as you can see above) and deliver neon paint jobs, with the choice of Lime Rock Green. inspired by an Australian Tree Frog, Eagle Rock Red, inspired by an Hawaiian Tree and Mirabeau Blue inspired by a South American butterfly. The bright colours get matching interior accents.

But before you go out and get some new Ray Bans to protect your eyes from the glare as you meet an RR Neon Nights heading towards you, fear not; they’re only making three of each available outside the U.S.