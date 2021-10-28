Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge – the Ghost moves to the dark side again

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge returns as RR add the Black Badge treatment to the new Ghost with cosmetic tweaks and a bit more power.

Rolls-Royce likes a bit of Black Badge’ action for its car – just like almost every other car maker trying to flog more metal – and we’ve even seen them attach the Black Badge in conjunction with ‘Neon’ to the Dawn, Wraith and Cullinan recently, as well as Landspeed Black Badge versions of the Wraith and Dawn too.

Now, with the new Rolls-Royce Ghost out in the wild, it’s time to attach the Black Badge moniker to the Ghost (not for the first time) to shift a bit more metal.

Cosmetic tweaks for the exterior of the Black Badge include a model-specific black paint job, 21″ composite alloys, and chrome turned black with a special plating process rather than a lick of black paint.

Inside there’s diamond-quilted leather, chrome vents turned dark, 3-D-effect veneers, a bit of back-lit starry artwork in front of the front seat passenger, lit by 152 LEDs and a Champagne cooler between the back seats.

Under the bonnet, there’s the same 6.75-litre V12 you find in the regular Ghost, but here slightly boosted, by 29bhp, to 592bhp for slightly brisker progress, and a few changes to the suspension, throttle pedal and brakes to make things feel a bit livelier.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce CEO, said:

Today, we announce a product that represents a new kind of Black Badge motor car, one that seizes on the minimalist, Post Opulent design treatment that has recast the legend of Ghost but amplifies and subverts it with the application of black. Our most advanced motor car yet has been reengineered to characterise the alter ego of Rolls-Royce: assertive, dynamic and potent. This is the purest Black Badge motor car in the marque’s history. This is Black Badge Ghost.