Rolls-Royce has record-breaking sales AGAIN in 2022

Despite the turmoils of the car market in 2022, Rolls-Royce managed to flog more cars to more buyers than at any time in its history.

This time last year, Rolls-Royce reported record sales figures of 5,586 for 2021, a rise of a whopping 49 per cent on 2020 despite all the tribulations afflicting car manufacturers, especially Covid and related supply chain issues.

Now, although not quite in the same league of increase, Rolls-Royce once again posts record sales for 2022, with 6,021 sales in the year – the first time RR has ever sold more than 6,000 cars in a year.

What the numbers do show is that the very wealthy are relatively unscathed by the current economic turmoil, Covid, Ukraine, inflation and more – or at least unscathed to the degree that dropping half a million on a car is not a problem. What it also shows is that big companies – like RR’s owner BMW – are able to prioritise ‘Chips’ and more for high-margin offerings.

The majority of 2022’s RR sales went to the US, China the Middle East and Europe, with the Middle East lapping up the most ‘Bespoke’ car commissions – ‘Bespoke commissions which saw average prices hits £440k.

RR also says the order bank for all models stretches far into 2023, that the Cullinan SUV is the best-seller and that the new electric RR Spectre has orders at the very top end of expectations.

Torsten Müller-Otvos, RR CEO, said:

As we mark the 20th anniversary of the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, these results confirm Rolls?Royce Motor Cars as a great British success story. Our business is built on extremely strong foundations, and we have secured advance orders stretching far into 2023. And while we are not immune to global challenges and economic headwinds, thanks to our balanced worldwide sales strategy, we are cautiously optimistic that 2023 will be a strong year for Rolls?Royce.