Rolls-Royce Phantom V goes ELECTRIC, as does the Silver Cloud I, II and II

Lunaz, specialists in converting classic cars to EVs, reveals the electric Rolls-Royce Phantom V and Silver Cloud I, II and II with prices from £420,000.

Last year, we brought you news of an electric Jaguar XK120 built by specialists Lunaz, who are on a mission to electrify classic cars to future-proof them, and the promise of more electrified classics to come. Well, despite lockdown and Covid, Lunaz now has a couple of new Classic EVs and plans to build more.

The headline act is their restoration and electrification of the Rolls-Royce Phantom V which, we have to say, even at £620,000, does seem an awful lot more appealing than a brand new Phantom.

The Phantom doesn’t just get a thumping great EV set-up with 120kWh battery pack thrown at it for decent power and a decent range – said to be up to 300 miles – but gets fully fettled, restored and made fit for now.

Subtle inclusion of stuff like infotainment, wi-fi, and a new HVAC system are fitted, the brakes and suspension are fully uprated, the leather re-trimmed resulting in an electric Phantom which looks, and performs, better than it did when new.

Not only has Lunaz built the Phantom V, they’re also building electric Silver Clouds too – Silver Cloud I, II and III including drophead – with a similar upgrade and restoration to the Phantom V but with a smaller 80kWh battery pack – but apparently the same 300-mile range – and a lower price tag of £420,000.

David Lorenz said:

The time is right for an electric Rolls-Royce. We are answering the need to marry beautiful classic design with the usability, reliability and sustainability of an electric powertrain. More than ever we are meeting demand for clean-air expressions of the most beautiful and luxurious cars in history. We are proud to make a classic Rolls-Royce relevant to a new generation.

Lorenz are building 30 electric Rolls-Royce models, so all you need to do now is work out where to get at least £420k from. And accept that electric classic cars are not actually classic cars.