Rolls-Royce Phantom V goes ELECTRIC, as does the Silver Cloud I, II and II

Electric Rolls-Royce Phantom V

Lunaz, specialists in converting classic cars to EVs, reveals the electric Rolls-Royce Phantom V and Silver Cloud I, II and II with prices from £420,000.

Last year, we brought you news of an electric Jaguar XK120 built by specialists Lunaz, who are on a mission to electrify classic cars to future-proof them, and the promise of more electrified classics to come. Well, despite lockdown and Covid, Lunaz now has a couple of new Classic EVs and plans to build more.

The headline act is their restoration and electrification of the Rolls-Royce Phantom V which, we have to say, even at £620,000, does seem an awful lot more appealing than a brand new Phantom.

The Phantom doesn’t just get a thumping great EV set-up with 120kWh battery pack thrown at it for decent power and a decent range – said to be up to 300 miles – but gets fully fettled, restored and made fit for now.

Subtle inclusion of stuff like infotainment, wi-fi, and a new HVAC system are fitted, the brakes and suspension are fully uprated, the leather re-trimmed resulting in an electric Phantom which looks, and performs, better than it did when new.

Electric Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud

Not only has Lunaz built the Phantom V, they’re also building electric Silver Clouds too – Silver Cloud I, II and III including drophead – with a similar upgrade and restoration to the Phantom V but with a smaller 80kWh battery pack – but apparently the same 300-mile range – and a lower price tag of £420,000.

David Lorenz said:

The time is right for an electric Rolls-Royce. We are answering the need to marry beautiful classic design with the usability, reliability and sustainability of an electric powertrain. More than ever we are meeting demand for clean-air expressions of the most beautiful and luxurious cars in history. We are proud to make a classic Rolls-Royce relevant to a new generation.

Lorenz are building 30 electric Rolls-Royce models, so all you need to do now is work out where to get at least £420k from. And accept that electric classic cars are not actually classic cars.

