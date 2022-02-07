Rolls-Royce redesigns the Spirit of Ecstasy – ‘Eleanor’ goes Electric

Rolls-Royce redesigns the Spirit of Ecstasy to make it more aerodynamic and ready to be popped on the bonnet of Rolls-Royce’ new EVs.

We think the Spirit of Ecstasy which adorns the bonnet of all Rolls-Royce cars has remained unchanged since it was first registered as a trademark exactly 100 years ago this week. But it hasn’t.

Supposedly based on the form of Eleanor Thornton, linked in various ways to Charles Sykes – designer of the original – Lord Montagu of Beaulieu, as his muse and lover, and Claude Johnson who, as Secretary to the Automobile Club of Great Britain & Ireland (later the RAC) – and business partner of Charles Rolls – first brought Elanor in to this circle.

During the last 100 years, the Spirit of Ecstasy has undergone several transformations – including a kneeling stance – and was, for some time, just an option on Rolls-Royce cars, probably due to the antipathy of Sir Henry Royce to bonnet adornments.

Now Roll-Royce has tweaked ‘Eleonor’ once again, this time to bring her up to date for the 21st century, and to ready her to be attached to the first electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, standing lower than before at 82.7mm, more aerodynamic thanks to the lower stance – now with one leg in front of the other – and more flowing robes.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce CEO, said:

The Spirit of Ecstasy is the most famous and desirable automotive mascot in the world. More than just a symbol, she is the embodiment of our brand, and a constant source of inspiration and pride for the marque and its clients. Like our brand, she has always moved with the times while staying true to her nature and character. In her new form she is more streamlined and graceful than ever before – the perfect emblem for the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever created, and for gracing the prow of our bold electric future.



Despite ‘Eleanor’s’ overhaul, don’t expect to see her on the bonnet of a Rolls-Royce andy time soon, the current Phantom, Ghost, Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan won’t be getting her, and you’ll have to wait for the new Rolls-Royce Spectre EV to see her in her new aerodynamic glory.