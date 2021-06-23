Rolls-Royce SRH – Rolls-Royce’s MOST impressive model – gets 100,000 overhaul

What is perhaps Rolls-Royce’s most impressive model – the Rolls-Royce SRH – returns to Goodwood for an overhaul and refurbish.

There is no doubt that Rolls-Royce continues to build the most impressive of cars, delivering the wealthy of the world unparalleled levels of luxury and refinement.

But although Rolls-Royce is able to pamper the world’s wealthy with their cars, there is another side to Rolls-Royce, and its employees, which is more impressive.

Back in 2017, St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester – located just a few miles from RR’s Goodwood Centre – asked RR if they could help repair an electric plastic Jeep they used to transport young patients on the paediatric day surgery unit.

The plastic Jeep was the perfect way to turn a traumatic experience into an adventure for the youngsters, allowing them to drive down the hospital’s corridors to theatre instead of trundled on a trolley. Rolls-Royce declined to fix up the Jeep, but offered to build a new custom Rolls-Royce instead – the Rolls-Royce SRH.

The Rolls-Royce SRH got a bespoke bodyshell in fibreglass reinforced with carbon fibre, RR grille, two-tone paint job, bonnet stripes, wood seat covered in medical-grade vinyl, handcrafted treadplates, 3D printed dash, a Spirit of Ecstasy and electric power with a limited top speed of 4mph.

Since RR built the SRH in 2017 it has transported 2,000 youngsters to theatre, but four years of kids driving has taken its toll on the car, so Roll-Royce has had it back for a 100,000m service and refurb (that’s 100,000 metres, not miles).

Andrew Ball, RR’s Head of Corporate Relations, said:

Building the Rolls-Royce SRH for St Richard’s Hospital was tremendously satisfying for all concerned. That it has been used so extensively and made such a positive contribution to so many children’s experiences, makes it all the more rewarding. It was wonderful to see it back at the Home of Rolls-Royce and to have the opportunity to return it to its original, magnificent state.

The Rolls-Royce SRH is now back at St. Richard’s, in as new condition and fit for a further 100,000m service.