Rolls-Royce turns the clock back a century with the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection

Rolls-Royce is going back to the roaring 1920s with the two-seat Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection, a limited run of 50 cars.

Bentley has just recently announced a two-speed roadster take on the Continental GT with the new Bentley Bacalar, and now it’s Rolls-Royce’s turn to deliver a two-seat Roadster special with the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection

It looks like the Dawn Silver Bullet will be a bit more affordable than the Bacalar’s £1.8 million price tag – and probably that other two-seat special from Aston Martin, the Aston Martin V12 Speedster – but it will be a chunk more than the pushing-on £300k of the standard Dawn.

Rolls-Royce are planning to build 50 of the Dawn Silver Bullet – more than the Bentley, but fewer than the Aston Martin – as an homage to the 1920s Rolls-Royce Roadsters, with just two seats and special paint. And more, no doubt, but this is a tease.

The Silver Bullet dumps the Dawn’s back seats and replaces them with an Aero Cowling with a silver centre spine and vapour-blasted titanium finisher complete with Silver Bullet inscription and silhouette, with the silver extending to the bodywork.

That bodywork comes with dark exterior detailing, dark headlights and front bumper finisher, together with part-polished wheels and silver pinstripe. Inside there’s an open-pore carbon fibre fascia and a quilted transmission tunnel.

Rolls-Royce aren’t yet saying, but it seems likely the Silver Bullet models will come with the same 6.6-litre turbocharged V12 as the regular Dawn.

Prices or not, Rolls-Royce expect to start delivering the Dawn Silver Bullet to customers in the summer.