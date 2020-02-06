Say GOODBYE to the BAC Mono – as a new one waits in the wings

The BAC Mono is bowing-out after nine years, and ahead of a new model at Geneva BAC are offering a trio of ‘Mono One’ final editions to say goodbye.

The BAC Mono arrived in public almost nine years ago, with BAC (that’s Briggs Automotive Company) claiming it as the first single-seat production sports car in the world. And it’s been quite the success.

In actual numbers it’s hard to believe that a car which has sold just over 100 examples in all that time is a success, but as niche cars go it is. And there’s going to be a new one arriving at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

As the debut of a new BAC car looms, BAC are saying goodbye to the Mono with a final edition model – the Mono One – limited to just three examples – one each in red, white and black.

Mono reckon the ‘One’ is a real collector’s edition, and each benefits from some exposed carbon fibre on the bodywork (not that there’s an awful lot of bodywork on a Mono), bespoke wheel design, unique logos, commemorative plaque and a bespoke helmet.

Under the skin it’s the same Mono, with the 2.5 litre Ford engine delivering 305bhp and 227lb/ft of torque, enough to send the lightweight Mono to 62mph in just 2.8 seconds.

If you fancy grabbing one of the last BAC Monos, you’ll need to find at least £158,590, around twice what the BAC Mono cost when it first arrived.